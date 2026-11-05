2026 Veterans Day Celebration at Acreage Park

The Indian Trail Improvement District will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Acreage Community Park South Campus. Food and drinks will be provided by Christ Fellowship Church, with support from Glade and Grove Supply Co., The Wellington Garden Club, and A One Stop Garden Shop, which are donating plants and labor. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket and gather with friends and neighbors to honor veterans and their families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Indian Trail Improvement District