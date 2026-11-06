🏥 West Palm Beach Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in West Palm Beach right now, with options from home care to lab work to mental health. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County

Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $55,500/year If you love supporting expectant moms, this role lets you provide counseling in homes, the office, community settings, and via telehealth. You’ll use CBT and other evidence-based tools, get flexible weekday hours, solid benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s), and stipends for supervision and training.

Employer: Carroll Dermatology Surgery and Laser Institute

Carroll Dermatology Surgery and Laser Institute Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time Front desk role in a dermatology office for someone hard-working and people-focused. You’ll handle insurance verification, scheduling, payment posting, inventory, and keep the waiting room tidy while engaging patients.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, rotational weekends

Pay: $20.00+ per hour Steady daytime lab role drawing specimens, processing samples, and handling data entry and patient check-in. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, education assistance, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Advantage Pointe Home Care

Advantage Pointe Home Care Location: West Palm Beach, FL (and nearby areas)

West Palm Beach, FL (and nearby areas) Type: Full-time, Part-time, and Respite Care options

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour Hands-on home care role helping clients with daily living, mobility, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, bi-weekly bonus pay, and work across multiple locations for experienced caregivers (3+ years) with CNA or HHA credentials and required Florida clearances.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple openings or related roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.