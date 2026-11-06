⚖️ West Palm Beach Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

West Palm Beach’s legal scene is busy right now, with several firms hiring for serious litigation work. If you’ve got strong experience and want complex cases, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for an established South Florida law firm)

Jobot (for an established South Florida law firm) Location: West Palm Beach, FL (downtown)

(downtown) Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Support a complex litigation and trial team on high-stakes commercial disputes from case start through trial. Ideal if you have 5+ years litigation experience, are a Florida Notary, and enjoy eDiscovery, trial prep, and managing deadlines on sophisticated matters.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national litigation boutique)

(for a national litigation boutique) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Salary: Up to ~$195,000 base

Type: Full-time

Join a nationally recognized boutique handling high-profile commercial, regulatory, and public law disputes. You’ll work in lean teams, manage key litigation workstreams, draft major motions, handle discovery, and get direct client contact on cases with big financial and reputational stakes.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national litigation boutique)

(national litigation boutique) Location: West Palm Beach, FL (listed as fully remote but tied to WPB office)

(listed as fully remote but tied to WPB office) Salary: Around $215,000 base (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Type: Full-time, partnership-track

Lead complex employment litigation and counseling for both plaintiffs and defendants, including executives and high-net-worth clients. Standout perks: no firm-wide billable-hour requirement, national high-profile matters, direct client work, and a technology-forward practice using AI tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out anyway—good legal roles in West Palm Beach move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.