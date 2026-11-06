🚧 West Palm Beach construction jobs with multiple openings

West Palm Beach construction is busy right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GO Electric Services, LLC

GO Electric Services, LLC Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in homes and commercial buildings while following the 2020 NEC. Good fit if you’re experienced with blueprints, troubleshooting, and want steady field work with paid time off, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Veneto Construction Group

Location: Based in West Palm Beach, FL , travel across South Florida

Based in , travel across South Florida Type: Full-time (field-based)

Full-time (field-based) Pay: From $60,000 per year

Entry-level role for someone who is fluent in English and Spanish and wants to grow into construction management. You’ll visit multiple job sites, support project managers, handle reports, and get a company vehicle and fuel plus a clear path toward Superintendent/Project Manager roles.

Employer: Kitchen Konnections

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time/contract (not specified)

Full-time/contract (not specified) Pay: $1,500 – $2,000 per week

Hands-on install role bringing kitchen and remodel plans to life. Ideal if you have cabinet or carpentry experience and are comfortable reading blueprints, using power tools, and doing related work like drywall, tile, and finish details.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction skills transfer well, and many employers will train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.