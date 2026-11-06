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🚧 West Palm Beach construction jobs with multiple openings
West Palm Beach construction is busy right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.
Electrician
- Employer: GO Electric Services, LLC
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour
Install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in homes and commercial buildings while following the 2020 NEC. Good fit if you’re experienced with blueprints, troubleshooting, and want steady field work with paid time off, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.
Assistant Superintendent (Entry-Level) – Construction
- Employer: Veneto Construction Group
- Location: Based in West Palm Beach, FL, travel across South Florida
- Type: Full-time (field-based)
- Pay: From $60,000 per year
Entry-level role for someone who is fluent in English and Spanish and wants to grow into construction management. You’ll visit multiple job sites, support project managers, handle reports, and get a company vehicle and fuel plus a clear path toward Superintendent/Project Manager roles.
Cabinet Installer
- Employer: Kitchen Konnections
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time/contract (not specified)
- Pay: $1,500 – $2,000 per week
Hands-on install role bringing kitchen and remodel plans to life. Ideal if you have cabinet or carpentry experience and are comfortable reading blueprints, using power tools, and doing related work like drywall, tile, and finish details.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction skills transfer well, and many employers will train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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