🏗️ West Palm Beach engineering roles with multiple openings

West Palm Beach is busy right now with technical and infrastructure work, and that means solid openings for engineers and technicians. Here are a few strong options if you like hands-on problem solving and big, complex systems.

Employer: Empire Aviation USA

Empire Aviation USA Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in person, at DJT airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $60.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with 100% match on first 4%, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, relocation assistance

Work on private aircraft doing avionics repairs, upgrades, and troubleshooting at an FAA-approved Part-145 repair station. Good fit if you have an A&P license, avionics experience, and want strong benefits plus steady, in-person hangar work.

Employer: LVI Associates

LVI Associates Location: Remote role supporting West Palm Beach, FL area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and analyze protection and control systems for transmission and distribution substations. Ideal if you have 5+ years in P&C, an Electrical Engineering degree, EIT (PE preferred), and experience with tools like ASPEN OneLiner, CAPE, ETAP, or SKM and major relay platforms (SEL, GE, ABB/Hitachi, Siemens).

Employer: HDR

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (hybrid/flexible within a national team)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Range varies by state; exact West Palm Beach pay not listed

Join HDR’s national Hydropower & Dam Safety group, doing inspections, risk assessments, and design work on dams, spillways, and other hydraulic structures. Best for a PE with 7+ years’ experience in civil/structural, geotechnical, mechanical, or H&H, especially if you’ve worked with FERC-regulated hydropower or dam safety projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.