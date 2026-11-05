Qué Bacano dance event at City Hall Courtyard

The Qué Bacano event returns on November 6, 2026 from 5:30–9:30 p.m. at the City Hall Courtyard in DowntownWPB. The event is free to attend and includes two free dance classes with Dance With Julie, live music by La Vie, and open dancing. Learn more: https://t.co/cJqIO0XNfK

This content is adapted from materials provided by DowntownWPB