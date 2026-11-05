🎨 West Palm Beach Arts & Design: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring

West Palm Beach’s creative scene is busy right now—great time to land a role if you’re into design, video, or interiors. Here are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Keiser University

Keiser University Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help tell the story of a growing university through video. You’ll plan, shoot, and edit projects for marketing and recruitment, using Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Audition while working closely with teams across campus.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: West Palm Beach, FL (Florida-based role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role creating web, landing page, and Amazon A+ content. Ideal if you have 5+ years of digital design, a strong online portfolio, and advanced Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop skills, plus comfort working with e‑commerce teams.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, qualifications, and location)

Support luxury interior design projects from consults to installs. Great fit if you love high-end home design, are highly organized, and have or want experience with tools like AutoCAD and Adobe Creative Suite while working directly with clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.