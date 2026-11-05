🎓 West Palm Beach education jobs with multiple openings

West Palm Beach has a nice mix of education roles right now, from preschool to university level. If you like working with kids or students, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Palm Beach Atlantic University

Palm Beach Atlantic University Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, faculty/administration

Start Date: July 1, 2027

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the pharmacy school’s experiential education program, focusing on introductory pharmacy practice experiences (IPPEs). This role mixes program leadership, teaching, research, and committee service at a Christ-first university with strong benefits (health, retirement match, generous holidays, tuition benefits, and more).

Employer: Planet Kids Imagination Station

Planet Kids Imagination Station Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time/other (in-person)

Part-time/other (in-person) Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Lead fun, hands-on activities for preschoolers in Yoga, STEM, Cooking, and outdoor learning. Great if you enjoy being active, working indoors and outdoors, and want a flexible schedule with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts. DCF 45 hours is required.

Employer: Ed-Exec, Inc. (confidential client)

(confidential client) Location: Palm Beach County / West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Lead the day-to-day operations of an established, faith-based preschool campus, including staff hiring and coaching, family relationships, licensing compliance, and school culture. Ideal for someone with 2+ years of preschool leadership and a Florida Director Credential (or eligibility), plus interest in working in a Christian, church-partnered school network with solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Little Helpers Nanny Services, LLC.

Little Helpers Nanny Services, LLC. Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, 30–40 hours/week, in-person

Pay: $23.94–$30.00 per hour

Provide daily care and supervision for infants and young children, lead age-appropriate learning and play, and keep parents updated on routines and progress. A good fit if you have childcare or nanny experience, know first aid/CPR, and want higher hourly pay for hands-on work with kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.