🛒 West Palm Beach Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

West Palm Beach is buzzing with visitor traffic, and local employers are adding friendly, people-first staff to keep up. If you like talking with customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NetJets

NetJets Location: West Palm Beach, FL (top-volume private aviation airport)

(top-volume private aviation airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-touch, luxury customer service for private jet Owners and crews. You’ll greet flights, coordinate catering and ground transport, handle delays with calm, and act as an on-site host. Strong hospitality background, flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays), and ability to stand and lift luggage are key. Comes with robust medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Event Network, LLC

Location: Palm Beach Zoo – West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Fun, guest-facing role inside the zoo gift shop. You’ll welcome visitors, demo products, restock, and keep the store looking great while creating “magical moments” for families and tourists. Good fit if you’re upbeat, love talking to people of all ages, and can work weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (Shoppes at Isla Verde)

(Shoppes at Isla Verde) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; employer notes competitive base pay + variable compensation

Great for a licensed dispensing optician who enjoys retail. You’ll fit and adjust eyewear, explain prescriptions in simple terms, and help customers pick frames that match their style and needs. Full-time staff get health, vision, dental, 401(k), paid time off, free eyewear, and more.

Employer: Skechers

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16.39/hour (range: $16.39–$17.39/hour)

Entry-level leadership role with a global footwear brand. You’ll help open/close the store, lead the floor, support sales goals, and coach teammates while delivering strong customer service. Includes employee discounts, flexible schedules, and training with room to grow into full retail management.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—seasonal and customer-facing roles in West Palm Beach tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.