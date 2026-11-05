undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Palm Beach
Police thank residents after recent flooding
2 days ago
The West Palm Beach Police Department is thanking residents for their patience and care for neighbors after several days of rain and flooding in the city. Clear weather and sun have returned to West Palm Beach, and police encourage the community to keep looking out for one another.
This content is adapted from materials provided by West Palm Beach Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.