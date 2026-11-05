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West Palm Beach

Police thank residents after recent flooding

2 days ago
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The West Palm Beach Police Department is thanking residents for their patience and care for neighbors after several days of rain and flooding in the city. Clear weather and sun have returned to West Palm Beach, and police encourage the community to keep looking out for one another.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Palm Beach Police Department

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