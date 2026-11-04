🚔 West Palm Beach public safety jobs with multiple openings

West Palm Beach keeps adding front-line safety roles, from retail loss prevention to private security. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.24/hour

Work at a busy logistics/distribution site, watching X-ray screens, doing patrols, and controlling access. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, can stay calm in incidents, and want paid training, benefits, and extra-shift tools to boost your hours.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 1855 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.00 – $18.60/hour (based on skills and experience)

Front-of-store loss prevention role focused on being a visible deterrent, greeting customers, and watching for suspicious activity while wearing a body camera. Comes with a big retail benefits package (store discount, 401(k), health options, paid time off for eligible associates) and room to grow in a Fortune 100 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.