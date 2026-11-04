🏥 West Palm Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

West Palm Beach healthcare is busy and hiring, from hospitals to federal clinics to on‑call support roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and work directly with patients.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: West Palm Beach, FL (VA Healthcare System)

(VA Healthcare System) Type: Full-time , nights, rotating weekends/holidays

, nights, rotating weekends/holidays Salary: Competitive federal pay (step increases; exact rate not listed)

Competitive federal pay (step increases; exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Care for Veterans across units like the ED, Community Living Center, Mental Health, Telemetry, and Ambulatory Care . Strong federal benefits : up to 37–50 days paid time off , federal pension + 401(k) match up to 5% , and broad health/vision/dental/life coverage.

Care for Veterans across units like the . Strong federal : up to , , and broad coverage. Good fit if you: Have at least 6 months NA experience or related education, can handle heavy patient care and lifting, and are open to night shifts.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Florida

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (listed as 37.5–40 hours, day shift)

(listed as 37.5–40 hours, day shift) Bonus: $6,000 sign-on bonus (with eligibility rules)

(with eligibility rules) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Scrub on a wide range of OR procedures and work closely with RNs and surgeons in a modern surgical setting. Role includes on‑call , helping with counts, specimens, and supporting quality and performance projects.

Scrub on a wide range of and work closely with RNs and surgeons in a modern surgical setting. Role includes , helping with counts, specimens, and supporting quality and performance projects. Requirements: High school diploma, BLS (AHA), graduate of an accredited Surgical Technologist program, and current Surgical Tech certification. Associate degree preferred.

Employer: Limitless Services Translation & Transport

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in-person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $20–$25 per appointment (about 1 hour) , $20 no‑show fee , $0.25/mile within coverage zones

, , within coverage zones Why it’s worth a look: Flexible, set-your-own-schedule work supporting Spanish‑speaking patients in medical settings. You’ll help providers and patients communicate clearly and respectfully.

Flexible, work supporting Spanish‑speaking patients in medical settings. You’ll help providers and patients communicate clearly and respectfully. Good fit if you: Are a certified Spanish–English medical interpreter, fluent in both languages, comfortable in clinics/hospitals, and want supplemental or flexible income.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Good Samaritan Medical Center

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Per Diem , rotating shifts

, rotating shifts Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work in Radiology at a 333‑bed acute care hospital with access to advanced tech and a big health network. Per diem status offers flexible hours plus access to a wide benefits menu (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more – eligibility varies by status).

Work in at a with access to advanced tech and a big health network. Per diem status offers plus access to a wide (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more – eligibility varies by status). Requirements: High school diploma or GED, BLS within 30 days of hire, CPI within 60 days, CNA certification within 1 year preferred; no prior experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.