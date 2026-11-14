🤝 West Orange NJ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

West Orange has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care-focused team. These roles range from entry-level to leadership, with steady hours and real impact.

Employer: Arden Courts

Arden Courts Location: West Orange, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily activities for residents, many living with dementia, and support the Director with programs. Good fit if you’re patient, kind, can be on your feet, and want benefits even as part-time (PTO, holiday premium pay, discounts, and more).

Employer: Acacia Care Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: West Orange, NJ

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

Lead the recreation department and design activity programs that keep nursing home residents active and engaged. This is a great step-up role if you have recreation or activities experience and want steady daytime hours, PTO, medical/dental, 401(k), and staff perks.

Employer: Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services

Location: West Orange, NJ (serving Essex County)

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM )

(Tue–Sat, ) Salary: $44,000–$52,500/year

Work on a mobile behavioral health team supporting adults with serious mental illness in the community. Ideal if you have lived experience or mental health background and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b)), training, and flexible schedules while helping people with housing, wellness, and recovery.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good community roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.