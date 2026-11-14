🌳 200 new street trees being planted around West Orange

The West Orange Forestry Division will be planting 200 trees in the township’s right-of-way areas throughout town.

Tree locations will be marked with white paint and red flags .

. Planting is expected to start the week of November 16 .

. The work should take about 10 days, depending on the weather.

If you see markings near your home, they’re likely for these new trees. If you have questions, call the West Orange Department of Public Works, Forestry Division at (973) 325-4169.

The township thanks residents for their patience while this work is underway.