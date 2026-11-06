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🏥 West Orange NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
West Orange is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on patient care to advanced imaging roles. If you’re looking to grow your medical career close to home, these are worth a look.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Brookdale Senior Living
- Location: West Orange, NJ
- Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed
Work directly with seniors in a community setting, helping with daily care, vitals, and comfort. Brookdale offers career growth into Med Tech, Home Care Aide, and Nursing roles, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and even tuition reimbursement depending on status.
Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD
- Location: West Orange, NJ (with possible travel to satellite sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42.12 – $52.69 per hour
Outpatient imaging role doing ultrasound studies, including breast imaging, in a large, physician-led network. Requires ARDMS certification, BLS, and 2+ years’ experience, with strong support from a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k).
Radiologic Technologist (X-Ray & DEXA)
- Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD
- Location: West Orange, NJ (plus satellite offices as needed)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: $37.69 – $47.12 per hour
Day-shift imaging role doing general X-ray and bone density (DEXA) in a busy imaging department. You’ll use digital systems and PACS, support fluoroscopy, and help with quality control; ARRT, NJ license, and BLS are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare so you can compare options together.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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