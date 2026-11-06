🏥 West Orange NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Orange is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on patient care to advanced imaging roles. If you’re looking to grow your medical career close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: West Orange, NJ

Type: Part-time (some full-time options mentioned)

(some full-time options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Work directly with seniors in a community setting, helping with daily care, vitals, and comfort. Brookdale offers career growth into Med Tech, Home Care Aide, and Nursing roles, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and even tuition reimbursement depending on status.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: West Orange, NJ (with possible travel to satellite sites)

(with possible travel to satellite sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42.12 – $52.69 per hour

Outpatient imaging role doing ultrasound studies, including breast imaging, in a large, physician-led network. Requires ARDMS certification, BLS, and 2+ years’ experience, with strong support from a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k).

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: West Orange, NJ (plus satellite offices as needed)

(plus satellite offices as needed) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $37.69 – $47.12 per hour

Day-shift imaging role doing general X-ray and bone density (DEXA) in a busy imaging department. You’ll use digital systems and PACS, support fluoroscopy, and help with quality control; ARRT, NJ license, and BLS are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.