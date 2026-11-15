Families in and around West Olive, MI, there are some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different personality and needs, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dalmatian

Dalmatian Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black spots

White with black spots Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (West Olive, MI)

About Rookie:

Rookie was picked up as a tiny puppy and has grown into a playful 4‑year‑old. He loves playing with his dog brother Z (a Boxer) and has grown up with a 2‑year‑old child, so he’s used to little kids and family life. He enjoys attention and playtime.

Important: Rookie and Z are a package deal and will not be separated. They are looking for a home together.

👉 Meet Rookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (West Olive, MI)

About Z:

Z is Rookie’s brother and best friend. They’ve grown up together and love to play. Z has lived with a young child and another dog (Rookie), so he’s used to a busy home and canine company.

Important: Z and Rookie are being rehomed together only. If you’re looking for a ready‑made pair of bonded buddies, these two could be perfect.

👉 Meet Z and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Shar Pei mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

About Grotto:

Grotto is a relaxed, easy‑going gentleman who enjoys pleasant walks and simple pleasures. He likes to take life at his own comfortable pace. Food is the way to his heart, which makes him easy to work with during daily routines and treat time.

He’s described as a calm, low‑maintenance companion who would be great for someone wanting a loyal friend to share quiet, everyday moments.

👉 Meet Grotto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Australian Shepherd mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

About Cash Money:

Cash is an exceptionally smart, high‑energy working breed mix. He’s a total cuddlebug and very devoted to his favorite people. He knows lots of tricks and loves interactive play.

Cash has a good history of being social and playful with other dogs. Because he’s energetic and bright, he needs a home that can give him plenty of exercise, mental enrichment, and structure. His listing notes he does best with respectful handling around his mealtime boundaries, so an adopter who can follow guidance from the shelter will help him thrive.

👉 Meet Cash Money and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near West Olive, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs—or sharing their links so they can find their families faster. A quick call or online application could change a dog’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.