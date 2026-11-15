undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats Waiting for Homes in West Olive
West Olive has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Harbor Humane Society and have an adoption fee of $25.
Can-Berry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Can-Berry is a striking black-and-white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. If you’re ready to add a gentle feline friend to your life, she may be the one.
👉 Meet Can-Berry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turducken
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White and gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Turducken is a younger kitty with a soft white and gray coat. He’s a great choice if you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Turducken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Luna is a beautiful all-black adult cat. If you love sleek, elegant house panthers, Luna could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grandma's Roasted Brussel Sprouts
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
With a name you’ll never forget, this brown tabby and white girl is sure to make you smile. She’s an adult cat ready to settle into a warm, quiet home.
👉 Meet Grandma's Roasted Brussel Sprouts and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near West Olive, MI, please consider visiting Harbor Humane Society or calling (616) 399-2119 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.