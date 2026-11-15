West Olive has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Harbor Humane Society and have an adoption fee of $25.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Can-Berry is a striking black-and-white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. If you’re ready to add a gentle feline friend to your life, she may be the one.

👉 Meet Can-Berry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White and gray/blue

White and gray/blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Turducken is a younger kitty with a soft white and gray coat. He’s a great choice if you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Turducken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Luna is a beautiful all-black adult cat. If you love sleek, elegant house panthers, Luna could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

With a name you’ll never forget, this brown tabby and white girl is sure to make you smile. She’s an adult cat ready to settle into a warm, quiet home.

👉 Meet Grandma's Roasted Brussel Sprouts and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Olive, MI, please consider visiting Harbor Humane Society or calling (616) 399-2119 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.