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🐱 Gentle West Olive Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
West Olive has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting through Harbor Humane Society and are adoptable now.
Cannoli
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Cannoli is a handsome brown tabby adult boy looking for a fresh start. If you’re ready to add a calm, mature cat to your home, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Cannoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nebula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Nebula is a lovely adult brown tabby girl. If you like classic tabby looks and a grown-up cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, take a look at her profile.
👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Roo is another sweet brown tabby adult boy waiting for a family. Check his listing for more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing (Critter Barn)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $25
- Location: Available for adoption at Critter Barn
- Visit hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
- Admission: $10 admission fee to visit the farm
- Shelter handling adoption: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Stuffing is a young gray/blue kitty you can meet in person at Critter Barn. Plan a farm visit, spend some time with him, and see if he’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josh Hart (Barn Cat)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Barn Cat)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Josh Hart is listed as a barn cat, which usually means he may do best in a working or outdoor home like a barn or stable, rather than as a traditional indoor pet. If you have safe shelter and want a cat for a barn setting, he could be a great choice.
👉 Meet Josh Hart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ectoplasm (Petco)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Location: Available through Petco partnership
- Shelter handling adoption: Harbor Humane Society
- Phone: (616) 399-2119
Ectoplasm is a senior brown tabby girl with a fee-waived adoption. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, she could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Ectoplasm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near West Olive, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving cats. Call Harbor Humane Society at (616) 399-2119 or click through to their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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