West Olive has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting through Harbor Humane Society and are adoptable now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Cannoli is a handsome brown tabby adult boy looking for a fresh start. If you’re ready to add a calm, mature cat to your home, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Cannoli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Nebula is a lovely adult brown tabby girl. If you like classic tabby looks and a grown-up cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, take a look at her profile.

👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Roo is another sweet brown tabby adult boy waiting for a family. Check his listing for more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $25

Location: Available for adoption at Critter Barn

Available for adoption at Visit hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 10am–5pm

Tuesday–Saturday, Admission: $10 admission fee to visit the farm

admission fee to visit the farm Shelter handling adoption: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Stuffing is a young gray/blue kitty you can meet in person at Critter Barn. Plan a farm visit, spend some time with him, and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Barn Cat)

Domestic Shorthair (Barn Cat) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Josh Hart is listed as a barn cat, which usually means he may do best in a working or outdoor home like a barn or stable, rather than as a traditional indoor pet. If you have safe shelter and want a cat for a barn setting, he could be a great choice.

👉 Meet Josh Hart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Location: Available through Petco partnership

Available through partnership Shelter handling adoption: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

Ectoplasm is a senior brown tabby girl with a fee-waived adoption. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, she could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Ectoplasm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Olive, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving cats. Call Harbor Humane Society at (616) 399-2119 or click through to their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.