🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in West Olive, MI

Looking for a loyal friend to share walks, couch time, and quiet evenings? These adoptable dogs in West Olive, MI are waiting at Harbor Humane Society for someone just like you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Hound mix

Mixed Breed (Large) / Hound mix Age: Adult (senior gentleman)

Adult (senior gentleman) Gender: Male

Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

About Ziggy:

Ziggy is a sweet senior with a big hound nose and a love for adventure. He enjoys going on “sniffaris,” following scents and exploring outside, then settling in for quiet time and treats with his person. He walks nicely on leash and just needs a little encouragement when his nose gets extra curious.

If you want a laid-back walking buddy who still enjoys life’s little adventures, Ziggy could be your guy.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

About LuLu:

LuLu’s previous owner said she has “no bad qualities,” and it shows. She’s a happy-go-lucky, loving girl who enjoys being by your side, rolling over for belly rubs, and exploring the yard with a cheerful wiggle. She has a great history of being friendly with kids, cats, and other dogs, and she knows smart tricks like “sit” and “shake.” She also loves cuddling up on soft blankets.

If you’re looking for an easygoing, affectionate family dog, LuLu sounds like a wonderful match.

👉 Meet LuLu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Harbor Humane Society

Phone: (616) 399-2119

About Max:

Max is a sweet, gentle companion who may be a bit cautious at first, but once he feels safe, he becomes a loyal, tail-wagging best friend. He loves offering a polite paw for attention, takes treats very gently, and enjoys curling up for cozy pet sessions. Max is a smart boy who knows “sit,” “shake,” “stay,” and “down,” walks nicely on leash, and likes playing fetch with balls and plush toys.

With a patient, calm home and a steady routine, Max is ready to blossom into the devoted dog he’s meant to be.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, please call Harbor Humane Society at (616) 399-2119 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.