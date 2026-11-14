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📣 West Monroe Sales Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $140K+
West Monroe has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from high-earning industrial sales to steady branch-based finance work. If you’re good with people and like hitting goals, these are worth a look.
REMOTE LA – Sales Executive/Manager (Chemicals, Pulp & Paper)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Territory-based, Northern Louisiana (West Monroe area)
- Salary: Base $120,000–$140,000 + commission, bonus
- Type: Full-time, direct hire, field/remote
Regional role selling specialty and industrial chemicals into pulp, paper, tissue, and similar plants. You’ll manage existing accounts, hunt for new business, visit customer sites, and offer technical, cost-saving solutions. Great fit if you have 4+ years in B2B/industrial or chemical sales, like travel, and want big earning potential plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, bonus, relocation, telecommute).
Loan Sales Representative – West Monroe, LA
- Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation
- Location: Onsite – West Monroe, LA branch
- Salary: $15.00–$16.99 per hour + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Front-line role helping customers with personal loans and branch products. You’ll recommend services, originate new loans, make collection calls, and support branch sales goals while learning credit underwriting and sales tools. Comes with training, growth opportunities, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and paid volunteer time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider motivated people who are ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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