West Monroe has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly. These roles range from hospital maintenance to big industrial and retail facilities.

Employer: Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International Location: West Monroe, LA

Type: Internship (Leadership / Supervisor level)

Salary: $88,000 – $117,300/year

Lead daily mechanical maintenance for boilers, caustic, and lime kiln areas in a large paperboard facility. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in power/utilities, know precision and reliability-centered maintenance, and want to supervise a team of 10–15 in a heavy industrial setting.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1025 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA 71291

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $70.00/hour + possible premiums

Traveling Master Electrician role handling major electrical repairs, installs, and preventive maintenance across facilities. You’ll mentor other electricians, work with contractors, and get access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Freedom Behavioral Hospital of West Monroe

Location: West Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing general building maintenance, basic plumbing and electrical, carpentry, painting, and grounds work in a behavioral hospital. Good for someone with 2+ years maintenance/handyman experience who wants steady work, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO, and a job that directly supports patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in demand here, and experience in one place often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.