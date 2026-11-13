West Monroe has a nice mix of front-desk, retail, and tech-facing roles right now. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Story Cannabis

Story Cannabis Location: West Monroe, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose the right cannabis products, run the register, and keep the shop clean and compliant. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, can stand on your feet, and are curious about cannabis and its medical uses.

Employer: Tech Savvy LLC

Tech Savvy LLC Location: West Monroe, LA

Type: Part-time / Full-time coordinator role (in-office)

Part-time / Full-time coordinator role (in-office) Salary: $14.00–$20.00 per hour

Be the first friendly voice for local businesses needing IT help—answer calls, sort tickets, and schedule techs. Comes with solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO) and suits someone organized who likes a steady, office-based role.

Employer: Goldman Equipment LLC

Goldman Equipment LLC Location: West Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the parts counter helping customers find the right tools and equipment, handle in-store sales, and keep inventory moving. Great if you enjoy talking with people, know (or want to learn) equipment and power tools, and like a busy retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can be flexible, and it never hurts to ask.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.