Milwaukee has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now. Here are a few pups who could be your new best friend.

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A tiny, short-legged cutie who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need basic training, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / French Bulldog mix

Boston Terrier / French Bulldog mix Age: Young (male)

Young (male) Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A compact, sturdy little guy with that classic bully-breed charm. As a young dog, he likely has good energy and will enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed)

Terrier (medium, mixed) Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A medium-sized terrier pup who will likely enjoy activity and learning new things. He’ll need continued potty training, socialization, and structure.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A fluffy little youngster who will likely need regular grooming along with all the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and gentle handling.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A striking young husky who will likely enjoy an active home with plenty of exercise and things to do. Huskies often thrive with secure yards and regular walks or runs.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

A big, gentle giant type who will likely do best with space and a family comfortable with large breeds. Adult dogs often settle in more quickly than puppies.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Hennessy (Henny)

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)

Henny is a sweet, 6-year-old couch buddy who loves to curl up with her person and watch TV—especially shows with dogs in them. She’s potty and crate trained and knows sit, paw, and stay.

Needs to be the only pet or with a similar-sized dog

or with a No small dogs or cats

Loves to play ball (but doesn’t always bring it back!)

If you want a snuggly, house-trained adult dog with manners, Henny could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Hennessy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Cilantro

Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small), wirehaired terrier type

Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small), wirehaired terrier type Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Rey of Hope Rescue

Cilantro is a sweet, young, small dog who loves to follow his humans around and be part of whatever is going on. He:

Enjoys the company of other dogs

Is suspicious of cats , so may do best in a no-cat home

, so may do best in a no-cat home Is making great progress with potty training

If you’re looking for a little sidekick to share your day, Cilantro might be the one.

👉 Meet Cilantro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends and neighbors. Every share helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.