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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Milwaukee
Milwaukee has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now. Here are a few pups who could be your new best friend.
A – Dachshund Puppy
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A tiny, short-legged cutie who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need basic training, gentle guidance, and lots of love.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Boston Terrier/French Bulldog Mix
- Breed: Boston Terrier / French Bulldog mix
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A compact, sturdy little guy with that classic bully-breed charm. As a young dog, he likely has good energy and will enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Terrier Mix Puppy
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed)
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A medium-sized terrier pup who will likely enjoy activity and learning new things. He’ll need continued potty training, socialization, and structure.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Maltese Mix Puppy
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A fluffy little youngster who will likely need regular grooming along with all the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and gentle handling.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Young Husky
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A striking young husky who will likely enjoy an active home with plenty of exercise and things to do. Huskies often thrive with secure yards and regular walks or runs.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Mastiff
- Breed: Mastiff
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
A big, gentle giant type who will likely do best with space and a family comfortable with large breeds. Adult dogs often settle in more quickly than puppies.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hennessy (Henny)
- Name: Hennessy (Henny)
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)
Henny is a sweet, 6-year-old couch buddy who loves to curl up with her person and watch TV—especially shows with dogs in them. She’s potty and crate trained and knows sit, paw, and stay.
- Needs to be the only pet or with a similar-sized dog
- No small dogs or cats
- Loves to play ball (but doesn’t always bring it back!)
If you want a snuggly, house-trained adult dog with manners, Henny could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Hennessy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cilantro
- Name: Cilantro
- Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small), wirehaired terrier type
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Rey of Hope Rescue
Cilantro is a sweet, young, small dog who loves to follow his humans around and be part of whatever is going on. He:
- Enjoys the company of other dogs
- Is suspicious of cats, so may do best in a no-cat home
- Is making great progress with potty training
If you’re looking for a little sidekick to share your day, Cilantro might be the one.
👉 Meet Cilantro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Milwaukee area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends and neighbors. Every share helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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