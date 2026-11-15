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🐱 Friendly Milwaukee Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Milwaukee has so many sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and could be your new best friend.
EDWIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet EDWIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY CAKES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet BABY CAKES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this young tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOCHI
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet MOCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AMBER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRACE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet GRACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this tortie girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SIR LEON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet SIR LEON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TAZ
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet TAZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WINNIE HARLOW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet WINNIE HARLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this young tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRIXIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet TRIXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NEPTUNE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet NEPTUNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this fluffy orange youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this young brown tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this young tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this sweet tabby youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet this sleek black kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHILI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red tabby
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
👉 Meet CHILI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission at (414) 649-8640 or click through the links above to set up a visit or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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