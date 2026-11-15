Milwaukee has so many sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet EDWIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet BABY CAKES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this young tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet MOCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet AMBER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet GRACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this tortie girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet SIR LEON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red tabby

Orange or red tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet TAZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet WINNIE HARLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this young tabby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet TRIXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet NEPTUNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this fluffy orange youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this young brown tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this young tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this sweet tabby youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet this sleek black kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red tabby

Orange or red tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet CHILI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission at (414) 649-8640 or click through the links above to set up a visit or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.