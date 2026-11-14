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🐶 Playful Foster Dogs in Milwaukee Ready for Adoption
Milwaukee has some very special foster pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are currently in foster care through Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, getting love and basic training while they wait to go home.
MULAN-IN FOSTER
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
Mulan is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s in foster care, which often means she’s learning home routines and basic manners in a quieter setting than the shelter.
👉 Meet MULAN-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GHOST-IN FOSTER
- Breed: Terrier (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
Ghost is a striking young terrier with a white coat and black markings. He’s staying with a foster, giving him a chance to relax and show his true personality while he waits for an adopter.
👉 Meet GHOST-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RUBY-IN FOSTER
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
Ruby is a baby terrier mix with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. As a young pup in foster care, she’s getting an early start on learning what it’s like to live in a home.
👉 Meet RUBY-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these foster pups. Call Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission at (414) 649-8640 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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