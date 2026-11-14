Milwaukee has some very special foster pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are currently in foster care through Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, getting love and basic training while they wait to go home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

Mulan is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s in foster care, which often means she’s learning home routines and basic manners in a quieter setting than the shelter.

👉 Meet MULAN-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium)

Terrier (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

Ghost is a striking young terrier with a white coat and black markings. He’s staying with a foster, giving him a chance to relax and show his true personality while he waits for an adopter.

👉 Meet GHOST-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

Ruby is a baby terrier mix with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. As a young pup in foster care, she’s getting an early start on learning what it’s like to live in a home.

👉 Meet RUBY-IN FOSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these foster pups. Call Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission at (414) 649-8640 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.