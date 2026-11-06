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Milwaukee

🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Milwaukee — Meet Your New Best Friend

8 days ago

Milwaukee has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and are looking for their forever families.

GOBLIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCCyU_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Goblin is a sleek, black young cat who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful younger cat to your life, he could be the one.

👉 Meet GOBLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MELLO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzxrs_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Mello is a classic tuxedo girl with striking black and white markings. She’s an adult cat, so she may be a good match if you prefer a more settled companion.

👉 Meet MELLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ALANA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNLQR_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Alana is a beautiful gray tabby with soft, silvery tones in her coat. As an adult cat, she’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet ALANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHAI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8JLS_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Chai is a young brown tabby with classic stripes and a curious look. If you’re hoping for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Chai might be a great fit.

👉 Meet CHAI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

FAIRY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAZa6_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Fairy is a medium-haired black beauty with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s an adult cat who’s ready for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet FAIRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BROWNIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDj7F_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Brownie is a sweet brown tabby youngster with a classic patterned coat. She may be a fun choice if you’re looking for a younger cat with lots of life ahead.

👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

AGATHA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rxmza_1GoRkYNh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico or dilute calico
  • Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
  • Phone: (414) 649-8640

Agatha is a striking calico girl with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat. She’s an adult cat who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a loving home.

👉 Meet AGATHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission or calling (414) 649-8640 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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