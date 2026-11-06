🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Milwaukee — Meet Your New Best Friend

Milwaukee has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and are looking for their forever families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Goblin is a sleek, black young cat who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful younger cat to your life, he could be the one.

👉 Meet GOBLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Mello is a classic tuxedo girl with striking black and white markings. She’s an adult cat, so she may be a good match if you prefer a more settled companion.

👉 Meet MELLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Alana is a beautiful gray tabby with soft, silvery tones in her coat. As an adult cat, she’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet ALANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Chai is a young brown tabby with classic stripes and a curious look. If you’re hoping for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Chai might be a great fit.

👉 Meet CHAI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Fairy is a medium-haired black beauty with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s an adult cat who’s ready for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet FAIRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Brownie is a sweet brown tabby youngster with a classic patterned coat. She may be a fun choice if you’re looking for a younger cat with lots of life ahead.

👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Phone: (414) 649-8640

Agatha is a striking calico girl with a beautiful mix of colors in her coat. She’s an adult cat who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a loving home.

👉 Meet AGATHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission or calling (414) 649-8640 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.