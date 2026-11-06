🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Milwaukee

Milwaukee has several wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups currently available through Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

This little terrier mix is a young pup with a soft tan-and-white coat and lots of growing still to do. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, structure, and plenty of playtime.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

This shepherd mix girl is a chocolate-and-black beauty. As a young shepherd-type pup, she’ll likely enjoy learning, staying active, and bonding closely with her people.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Rat Terrier mix

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Rat Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

This brown-and-white terrier mix boy is another youngster looking for a fresh start. He’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and a family ready for puppy energy.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog (mix)

English Bulldog (mix) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

This adult English Bulldog mix has a classic stocky build and a sweet fawn-and-white coat. She may be a good match for someone looking for a more settled companion rather than a young puppy.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission or calling (414) 649-8640 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.