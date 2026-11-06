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🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Milwaukee
Milwaukee has several wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups currently available through Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.
A – Terrier Mix Puppy (Tan & White)
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
This little terrier mix is a young pup with a soft tan-and-white coat and lots of growing still to do. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, structure, and plenty of playtime.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Shepherd / German Shepherd Puppy
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
This shepherd mix girl is a chocolate-and-black beauty. As a young shepherd-type pup, she’ll likely enjoy learning, staying active, and bonding closely with her people.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Terrier / Rat Terrier Puppy
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
This brown-and-white terrier mix boy is another youngster looking for a fresh start. He’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and a family ready for puppy energy.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Adult English Bulldog
- Breed: English Bulldog (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
- Phone: (414) 649-8640
This adult English Bulldog mix has a classic stocky build and a sweet fawn-and-white coat. She may be a good match for someone looking for a more settled companion rather than a young puppy.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Milwaukee, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission or calling (414) 649-8640 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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