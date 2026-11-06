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West Milford
Holiday wreath making spots still available
8 days ago
West Milford Recreation and the New Jersey Audubon Society are offering a holiday wreath making program where you can create your own wreath using all-natural materials that also provide food for birds. Spots are still open, and the wreaths can be used as home decorations or given as gifts.
This content is adapted from materials provided by West Milford Recreation
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