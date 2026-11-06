🧑‍💼 Several HR Leadership Openings in West Milford, NJ

West Milford’s healthcare scene is busy, and HR pros with long-term care experience are in demand. If you’ve got payroll and benefits skills, this local role is worth a look.

Employer: Complete Care

Complete Care Location: West Milford, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on HR leadership role in a long-term care setting. You’ll manage the full HR cycle (recruiting, onboarding, payroll, benefits, employee relations, and compliance) plus help with accounts payable/receivable, general ledger, and Medicaid/Medicare/Social Security documentation. Great fit if you have 3+ years of HR in healthcare/LTC, strong payroll and benefits skills, and like owning both people and numbers.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

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