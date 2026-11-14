West Mifflin has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty and fitness to auto service. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: West Mifflin, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store salon doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while recommending products guests will love. You’ll need a cosmetology license, a passion for beauty, and comfort working a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.

Employer: Midas Hospitality (part of the Mavis Tire family)

Midas Hospitality (part of the Mavis Tire family) Location: West Mifflin / Pittsburgh, PA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy auto service and tire center, manage the team, drive sales, and keep customers happy and safe on the road. Role comes with 5-day work week (Sundays off), 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and strong growth potential if you have 3+ years retail management experience.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: West Mifflin, PA

Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Help members feel welcome in a Judgement Free Zone® by greeting guests, handling memberships, answering phones, and keeping the club clean overnight. Good fit if you’re upbeat, reliable, like night shifts, and want perks like a free Black Card membership and access to benefits (many for full-time).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.