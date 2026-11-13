Temporary lane closures for Quick Build Safety Improvements are scheduled in West Miami during off-peak hours on November 16–17 at SW 59th Ave & SW 11th St and on November 18–19 at SW 58th Ave & SW 13th St. Drivers should follow posted detours and use caution in these areas. More information: https://t.co/mv8MbrF8iC

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Miami