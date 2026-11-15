West Memphis has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at West Memphis Animal Shelter and have an adoption fee of $40.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Vernon is a tiny black kitten looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Vernon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Viva is a soft gray/blue kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. She’s young and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Viva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Vivienne is a young brown/chocolate beauty, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. She’s a great choice if you want a younger cat without all the baby kitten chaos.

👉 Meet Vivienne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Vanna is another adorable gray/blue kitten hoping for a safe home. She’d love a family who can give her time, toys, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Vanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Vinny is a gray/blue boy kitten who would love a home where he can play hard and then nap even harder. Consider adopting him with another kitten for a built-in playmate.

👉 Meet Vinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Vera is a sweet gray/blue kitten looking for a loving family to call her own. She’s ready to start her life indoors with people who will keep her safe.

👉 Meet Vera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: West Memphis Animal Shelter

Phone: (870) 732-7599

Pearl is a lovely adult gray/blue cat, a great option if you want a calmer companion instead of a wild kitten. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their gratitude in quiet, sweet ways.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Memphis, AR, please consider visiting West Memphis Animal Shelter or calling (870) 732-7599 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.