West Memphis has a few solid security openings right now, all with steady hours and the same strong hourly pay. If you like staying alert, helping people, and don’t mind driving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Memphis, AR (industrial/manufacturing site)

(industrial/manufacturing site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.77/hour

Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue 4:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Early-morning role handling access control, badge checks, and patrols at an industrial site. Good fit if you want a steady part-time schedule and like quiet morning shifts with less traffic.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Memphis, AR (industrial location)

(industrial location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.77/hour

Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat 8:00 PM – 4:00 AM

Overnight driving patrol with regular rounds, access checks, and incident response. Great if you prefer nights, want full-time hours, and like staying on the move instead of sitting in one spot.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Memphis, AR (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.77/hour

Schedule: Tue–Thu 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Daytime/afternoon role focused on visitor management, badge checks, and patrols. Nice option if you want part-time work that still leaves your mornings and late nights free.

If one of these fits your life, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.