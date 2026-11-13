West Memphis is busy hiring in healthcare right now, with options from hospital work to mental health and autism support. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Other (hospital-based)

Other (hospital-based) Salary: Not listed

Provide respiratory care in a hospital setting, using your RRT credential and state license to assess patients, develop care plans, and act as a clinical resource for the team. Great fit if you have recent clinical respiratory experience and want to grow your skills in a busy, supportive environment.

Employer: Changing the Criterion ABA

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, running ABA programs under a BCBA’s supervision. This role is ideal if you already hold an active RBT credential, enjoy direct client work, and want flexible hours plus paid time off.

Employer: Substance Abuse Center

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Pay: LPN: $28.00 – $30.00/hr | RN: $37.00 – $40.00/hr

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Provide hands-on nursing care in a mental health and detox unit, including meds, withdrawal support, and crisis response. Great match if you have at least 1 year of related experience, an active LPN or RN license in Arkansas, and are comfortable working nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.