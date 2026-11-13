West Memphis has some solid front-line retail roles right now, with national brands hiring and offering steady hours. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Why it’s interesting: Classic drugstore role where you’re on the register, helping customers, keeping shelves stocked, and even handling photo services and online order pickups. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week for benefits).

Employer: GPM Investments

GPM Investments Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Flexible (full-time and part-time schedules listed)

Flexible (full-time and part-time schedules listed) Pay: $11/hour , weekly pay

, Why it’s interesting: Convenience-store role where you run the register, handle lottery/tobacco/alcohol sales, and keep the store and gas pumps clean and safe. Includes free soda or coffee while working, flexible schedules, 401(k), and room to move up if you want a long-term path.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Primary: Memphis, TN ; Secondary coverage: West Memphis, AR

Primary: ; Secondary coverage: Type: Full-time (field sales/merchandising)

(field sales/merchandising) Pay: $16 – $17/hour + mileage reimbursement

+ mileage reimbursement Why it’s interesting: You’re the face of Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more in local grocery stores—stocking shelves, building displays, and placing orders via iPad. Comes with 401(k) + bonus eligibility, strong advancement potential, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and full medical, dental, and vision from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.