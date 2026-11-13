undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 West Memphis AR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver & Mechanic Roles
West Memphis is busy with freight and equipment work right now, so solid driving and diesel skills can go a long way here.
Below are several transportation openings in West Memphis, AR worth a look.
CDL‑A OTR Truck Driver (1099, New Equipment)
- Employer: ETFFreight (based in West Memphis, AR)
- Type: OTR, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $3,000–$5,000 per week (28–30% of gross, based on experience)
- Schedule: About 3 weeks on the road, flexible home time
Run power‑only and reefer loads in brand‑new 2026–27 Internationals, Volvos, and Macks with fridge, microwave, PrePass, and Samsara. Must have CDL‑A, 2+ years’ experience, and clean MVR; fuel card, fuel discounts, and life insurance included.
Commercial Delivery Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local commercial customers—no CDL required. Good fit if you like talking with people, know basic car parts, and can work a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.
Field Diesel Mechanic (Service Tech III – Field Service)
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Full‑time, field service
- Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and location)
Work out of a service truck, traveling to customer sites to repair and maintain complex rental equipment (diesel, hydraulic, electrical). Role comes with strong benefits, paid parental leave, career growth, and is marked safety‑sensitive.
Diesel Mechanic – Fleet Trucks
- Employer: U.S. Multimodal Group (USMMG)
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Full‑time (M–F, some weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Shop‑based role keeping trucks and commercial vehicles safe and DOT‑compliant—diagnostics, brakes, DOC/DPF issues, A/C, and more. Offers benefits with 401(k) match, employer‑paid life and LTD, and room to grow in a busy logistics operation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.