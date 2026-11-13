West Memphis is busy with freight and equipment work right now, so solid driving and diesel skills can go a long way here.

Below are several transportation openings in West Memphis, AR worth a look.

Employer: ETFFreight (based in West Memphis, AR )

ETFFreight (based in ) Type: OTR, 1099 contractor

OTR, Pay: $3,000–$5,000 per week (28–30% of gross, based on experience)

(28–30% of gross, based on experience) Schedule: About 3 weeks on the road, flexible home time

Run power‑only and reefer loads in brand‑new 2026–27 Internationals, Volvos, and Macks with fridge, microwave, PrePass, and Samsara. Must have CDL‑A, 2+ years’ experience, and clean MVR; fuel card, fuel discounts, and life insurance included.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: West Memphis, AR

West Memphis, AR Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local commercial customers—no CDL required. Good fit if you like talking with people, know basic car parts, and can work a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: West Memphis, AR

West Memphis, AR Type: Full‑time, field service

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience and location)

Work out of a service truck, traveling to customer sites to repair and maintain complex rental equipment (diesel, hydraulic, electrical). Role comes with strong benefits, paid parental leave, career growth, and is marked safety‑sensitive.

Employer: U.S. Multimodal Group (USMMG)

Location: West Memphis, AR

West Memphis, AR Type: Full‑time (M–F, some weekends)

(M–F, some weekends) Salary: Not listed

Shop‑based role keeping trucks and commercial vehicles safe and DOT‑compliant—diagnostics, brakes, DOC/DPF issues, A/C, and more. Offers benefits with 401(k) match, employer‑paid life and LTD, and room to grow in a busy logistics operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.