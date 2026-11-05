🚚 West Memphis AR Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

West Memphis is busy with freight, warehousing, and manufacturing, so solid logistics talent is in demand. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: West Memphis, AR (1100 Family Dollar Drive)

(1100 Family Dollar Drive) Type: Full-time, salaried

Schedule: Thu–Mon, 5:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Salary: Not listed (full-time salary role)

Not listed (full-time salary role) Perks: 100% company-paid medical for employee, family discounts, PTO (including your birthday), 401(k) with match, pet benefits, tuition reimbursement after 6 months

Lead multiple teams at Carvana’s logistics field operation, overseeing daily transportation, routing, and safety. This is a hands-on leadership role in a busy yard, ideal if you have 3+ years in logistics/supply chain and 2+ years leading people, including CDL drivers, and don’t mind night shifts and outdoor work.

Employer: SEDIVER

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a global manufacturer by handling day-to-day purchasing in SAP—from creating POs and tracking deliveries to working with suppliers around the world. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in purchasing or supply chain, strong Excel skills, and want to work closely with planning, operations, logistics, and finance.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Part-time

Shift: 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM

Starting Pay: $21.78/hour

Move and secure freight on the dock using forklifts, pallet jacks, and hand trucks in a fast-paced, overnight environment. Good option if you’re 18+, can handle physical work (lifting, bending, working in varied weather), and want steady part-time hours with a major carrier.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.