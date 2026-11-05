🛒 West Memphis Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Memphis has a steady mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gas station shifts to office-based support work. Here are a couple of solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at a convenience store where you’ll run the register, keep the store and restrooms clean, and help customers at the pumps. Perks include weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, flexible schedules, 401(k), and room to move up if you like retail.

Employer: Agilix Solutions

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role mixing inside sales, customer service, and order management for industrial and electrical products. You’ll handle quotes, track orders, solve problems for customers, and work closely with sales, warehouse, and vendors. Comes with a strong benefits package: medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, company-paid life and disability, plus optional extras.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.