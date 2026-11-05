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West Memphis
🚔 West Memphis Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
West Memphis has some solid security roles right now, from entry-level guards to leadership. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.
Security Guard – All Shifts Available ($19.75/hr)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.75 per hour
- Requirements: Valid driver’s license, 1+ years security experience, high school diploma or equivalent (or 5 years verifiable experience), background check and drug screen.
- Why it’s appealing: All shifts are open, so you can match work to your schedule. You’ll patrol sites, respond to incidents, and support safety for clients in commercial real estate, healthcare, education, and government. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.
Security Account Manager – Starting at $69,900/Year
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Listed as West Memphis, AR, US but role description is based in Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $69,900 per year
- Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, 5+ years security experience and 2+ years supervisory experience, valid driver’s license, strong computer skills, and experience leading teams and working with clients.
- Why it’s appealing: This is a leadership role where you run daily security operations, manage officer schedules, coach your team, and work directly with clients. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, AD&D, disability, retirement plan, paid holidays, sick days, personal days, and vacation accrual.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while the openings are fresh and share this with a friend who’s looking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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