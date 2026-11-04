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🍽️ West Memphis AR Food Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
West Memphis has some solid food service openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and friendly teams. Good options here if you want flexible hours and room to grow.
Restaurant Team Member (Part Time)
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a restaurant cashier and team member in a busy travel stop, taking orders, handling the register, and helping in the kitchen. No experience needed, and you get tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Cook (Part Time)
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: West Memphis, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help make classic comfort food in a team-focused kitchen, from prepping ingredients to cooking and plating meals. You’ll get weekly pay (with same-day pay access), health insurance eligibility on day 1 (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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