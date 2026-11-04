🏭 West Memphis Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Shifts & $38/hr+

West Memphis manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks with clear pay and shift details.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.60/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00pm–2:30am (Nights)

This role keeps the bottling lines running by troubleshooting and repairing electrical systems in a busy plant. Good fit if you have technical training, like solving problems on the fly, and prefer night shift with steady weekday hours.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.60/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm (Days)

Same core work as the night shift role—electrical troubleshooting, repairs, and mentoring other mechanics—but on a daytime schedule. Strong option if you want weekday days with a clear path to grow your skills and career.

Employer: Warren Oil Company, Inc.

Location: West Memphis, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: 2nd Shift (evening hours; exact times not stated)

Lead a production team in an automotive lubricant plant, focusing on safety, hitting schedules, and continuous improvement. Great if you have 3+ years of supervisory experience in manufacturing and like coaching people while keeping operations on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.