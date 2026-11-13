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🛒 West Melbourne FL Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
West Melbourne’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Head Cashier
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: West Melbourne, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of cashier experience, can work a flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays), and like a fast-paced, people-focused job. Sprouts highlights competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and DailyPay access.
Retail Sales Specialist (Bilingual Spanish)
Employer: Spectrum
Location: West Melbourne, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission and incentives
Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while hitting sales goals. Great if you’re bilingual in Spanish, comfortable with tech, and like commission-based work; includes free/discounted Spectrum services and a full benefits package.
Hallmark Merchandiser Floater (Part-Time)
Employer: Hallmark
Location: West Melbourne, FL 32904
Type: Part-time
Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Work mostly on your own in local stores, stocking and organizing Hallmark cards and gifts. Expect up to 12 hours/week, a variable schedule, extra hours around major holidays, paid training, and access to voluntary benefits; you’ll need reliable transportation and be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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