💰 $12 VIP Cash Lotto raffle supports West Mead firefighters

Feeling lucky and want to back local firefighters? For a $12.00 donation, you get 1 chance to win a VIP Cash Lotto package — a whole book of Pennsylvania Lottery VIP Bonus Cash scratch-offs.

Key details:

Cost: $12 per chance, 80 chances available

$12 per chance, chances available Where to buy: Online at westmead1.com under Small Games of Chance SGC26040

Online at under Tickets: Numbers are randomly generated and emailed instantly

Numbers are randomly generated and Winners: 1 winner gets the VIP Cash Lotto package Numbers immediately above and below the winning number each get 1 free ticket in a future raffle

Notification: Winner will be contacted by phone, text, or email

Winner will be contacted by Pickup: At a West Mead fire station (Liberty Street Extension or Ryan Road in Meadville) or Tamarack Armory on Franklin Pike, or mailed free within the continental US

Must be 18+ to purchase. Tickets are non-refundable. If the raffle is canceled, all sales are refunded. If the prize isn’t claimed in 30 days, it becomes property of West Mead District #1 Vol. Fire Company. All proceeds support West Mead firefighters.