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West Mead Township
💰 $12 VIP Cash Lotto raffle to support West Mead firefighters
12 days ago
💰 $12 VIP Cash Lotto raffle supports West Mead firefighters
Feeling lucky and want to back local firefighters? For a $12.00 donation, you get 1 chance to win a VIP Cash Lotto package — a whole book of Pennsylvania Lottery VIP Bonus Cash scratch-offs.
Key details:
- Cost: $12 per chance, 80 chances available
- Where to buy: Online at westmead1.com under Small Games of Chance SGC26040
- Tickets: Numbers are randomly generated and emailed instantly
- Winners:
- 1 winner gets the VIP Cash Lotto package
- Numbers immediately above and below the winning number each get 1 free ticket in a future raffle
- Notification: Winner will be contacted by phone, text, or email
- Pickup: At a West Mead fire station (Liberty Street Extension or Ryan Road in Meadville) or Tamarack Armory on Franklin Pike, or mailed free within the continental US
Must be 18+ to purchase. Tickets are non-refundable. If the raffle is canceled, all sales are refunded. If the prize isn’t claimed in 30 days, it becomes property of West Mead District #1 Vol. Fire Company. All proceeds support West Mead firefighters.
More Info: VIP Cash Lotto - Donate for a Chance to Win!
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