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Education

Monmouth professor leads Barnegat Bay wetlands work

2 days ago
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Monmouth University Assistant Professor Dane Ward, serving as president of the Natural Resources Education Foundation of New Jersey, is helping manage the restoration of a 50-acre wetlands area at the Lighthouse Center on Barnegat Bay in Waretown. More information: https://t.co/Wa0vXFwU1U

This content is adapted from materials provided by Monmouth University

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