The world was a very different place when West Linn’s Ethel Inaba entered it.

Born in Hawaii on Nov. 23, 1926 — 33 years before it became a state — Inaba entered a rural culture dominated by agriculture (especially sugar and pineapple) and that, for most people, did not include televisions, telephones or air travel.

Since then, she’s lived through the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II, the Civil Rights Act, the moon landing, the Vietnam War, Watergate, the entirety of the Cold War and the tech revolution that introduced the world to computers, the internet and smartphones.

Family, faith and friends

Through it all, Inaba has remained focused on what’s most important — family, faith and friends. She keeps in touch with friends through phone calls and letters, describing her friends as “the most important thing to me,” and adding that her writing group, Honoring Your Memories at the West Linn Adult Community Center, also gives her a place to connect and share stories.

She also reflected on her 69-year marriage to Sam, their shared work and family life and her belief that God and prayer helped guide them. Looking back, she said that God had “taken care of us all.”

Her travels

After growing up in Hawaii, Inaba moved to the mainland in 1944 to attend nursing school at the College of Medical Evangelists in Loma Linda, Calif.

“I left during the war, in 1944, when I was 17. I had just graduated from high school and came to the mainland to go to college,” Inaba said. “When I think back, I must have been very naive because I wasn’t afraid. I traveled alone and we traveled in a convoy for about 10 days because there might be [Japanese] submarines.”

While many Americans of Japanese descent were sent to internment camps during World War II — including one of Inaba’s sisters — Inaba herself was not.

After returning to Hawaii to work, she met her husband, Sam Inaba. They wed, raised three daughters together and eventually moved to Oregon when Sam was 67 so he could attend Oregon State University and earn his engineering degree.

After three years in Corvallis — with Ethel working nights as a nurse and Sam riding his bicycle to school each day — Sam got an engineer-in-training job in Washington and the family settled in College Place adjacent to Walla Walla.

They made their life there for 39 years before Ethel eventually moved to West Linn in 2009.

Taking care of herself

Since Inaba’s husband passed away, Ethel has lived on her own in her neat home in the Hidden Springs neighborhood of West Linn. She continues to cook for herself — regretting that she can’t use all the leftovers — keeps her house clean and takes public transportation to the grocery store and senior center.

“Because I’m living alone, I have to think for myself. I have to,” Inaba said. “If I let everything go, I could leave the house a mess, but I don’t like a messy house. So I make sure it’s clean and I prepare my own meals.”

Faith and looking back

Through it all, Inaba can’t help but see God’s guiding hand in her life.

“When I look back, I think God really helped us all along the way,” she said. “I have a very strong faith and I really believe in God because I know God has helped me.”

Looking ahead to 100

While there’s some fuss about her upcoming 100th birthday — she’ll have tea with West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky on Nov. 22 — Inaba says she doesn’t think about it a lot. She reports that all her sisters lived into their 90s, and credits her family’s longevity to their upbringing in Hawaii.

Inaba said that her family ate simply — “We had fish and the fish was very good in Hawaii … and we ate a lot of tofu” — and that she and her siblings (four sisters and one brother) spent a lot of time outside and swimming.

She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation in December, but, despite that, she insists she’s “doing fine.”

“I don’t feel any different about my birthday. I’m just busy living my life,” Inaba said. “I can take care of myself and manage with what I have. I don’t need fancy things or lots of extras.”