West Linn police log: A destroyed toilet, ding-dong ditchers, Big Mac sauce and more

10/22 9:10 a.m. There was a hit-and-run on Salamo Road.

10/22 10:15 a.m. A neighbor was putting cones in the street to stop West Linn students from parking.

10/22 10:17 a.m. A dead deer was in the middle of Arbor Drive.

10/22 11:32 a.m. Officers attended a student walkout at WLHS.

10/22 1:30 p.m. A caller was concerned about a man who approached her with a younger woman on Willamette Falls Drive.

10/23 8:13 a.m. A toilet was ripped off the pipe fitting at Tanner Creek Park restrooms.

10/23 3:19 p.m. An Apple Watch was purchased using a resident’s credit card and was then delivered to her home and stolen off her porch.

10/23 10:50 p.m. A resident was having a chronic problem with ding-dong ditchers.

10/24 2 a.m. A neighbor thought a fight was happening outside, but it was two brothers disagreeing about sobriety before getting into a car.

10/24 3:31 p.m. A woman’s ex-husband attempted to break into her house.

10/24 9:52 p.m. Two kids were in a parking lot asking adults for cigarettes.

10/24 10:44 p.m. Two teenage boys did a “beer run,” running into the grocery store and stealing beer and running back out, at the Salamo Road Walmart.

10/24 11:09 p.m. A resident was being harassed by someone who kept putting “Big Mac sauce” on his car or near his car at night.

10/25 1:35 a.m. A caller was jumped by three people. They didn’t need to be transported to a hospital.

10/26 9:01 a.m. A man claimed that his ex-wife filed a restraining order against him, but was then harassing him online.

10/26 9:28 a.m. A caller said a loud, shrill sound came from outside every five seconds, but it wasn’t a fire alarm.

10/26 3:50 p.m. A resident was threatened over a court hearing.

10/27 9:03 a.m. A dog ran away from home.

10/27 5:30 p.m. Someone was camping in Mary S. Young Park in an area where trails were closed.

10/27 5:36 p.m. There was a canoe left near the lifejackets at Willamette Park.

10/28 8:17 a.m. A car accident occurred on Tulane Street.

10/28 10:54 a.m. A parent wanted to talk to the police about traffic near an elementary school.

10/28 5:31 p.m. The rain flooded the street near the SMART bus stop at Willamette Drive and Hidden Springs Road.