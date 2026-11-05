Survey results show which services West Linn residents want city to prioritize

During a Tuesday, Nov. 3 work session of the West Linn City Council, staff presented the results from the Framing Our Future Community Survey.

The survey was a key component of the city’s effort to establish community priorities before the council starts work on a Financial Strategic Plan. The survey showed that West Linn residents want the city to prioritize managing traffic and conducting infrastructure improvements and would pay more in taxes to fund these services, with 97% ranking them as a high or medium priority.

The survey was conducted by consultant DHM research and had 250 demographically representative respondents. In the survey, 92% of residents said they were somewhat or very satisfied with the quality of life in West Linn and nearly 8 in 10 were satisfied with the value of city services relative to the amount of taxes they pay.

Seventy-one percent ranked public safety as a top priority and 93% of those surveyed ranked maintaining public parks as a high or medium priority.

However, the survey results also showed that many residents aren’t aware that West Linn’s property tax rate is much lower than neighboring cities and that the local government is currently in a financial bind. Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said they know little or nothing about the city’s financial situation and 49% said West Linn’s tax rate is higher than its neighbors. In reality, West Linn has a lower base tax rate than Oregon City, Wilsonville and Lake Oswego at $2.12 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

Councilor Kevin Bonnington was concerned that more than half of the survey respondents felt that they had a strong level of financial knowledge about the city while still thinking the property tax rate was higher than neighboring communities.

“We’ll need to be very, very careful about breaking through that misconception and actually getting people’s attention because it appears they’ve made up their minds and believe they know the objective fact when they don’t necessarily. At the same time, though, we all know that they do pay a lot in property taxes, so separating those two numbers is going to be a real challenge,” said Bonnington.

A few councilors noted that city communication was ranked very low on the respondents’ priorities.

“I think we all want to make sure that what we’re doing reflects what the community wants and we’ve never up to this point had a statistical representation of ’This is what we want to see.’ This is what we would like to find and there are several priorities in there that are important to us as well, as people. Things like water, roads, public safety, library, etc.,” Mayor Rory Bialostosky said at the meeting.

The survey will serve as the foundation for further group-based outreach and video explainers from city staff about the city’s finances. City Council chose the second option presented by staff, which uses the survey to inform future budget options and “targeted community financial education.”