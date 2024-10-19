Lake Oswego football upsets West Linn 21-17 on Friday

The Lake Oswego defense had its back up against the wall.

The Laker offense, meanwhile, couldn’t reach the end zone once in the game’s first three quarters.

But when push came to shove, when Lake Oswego had to produce or lose, the Lakers came through — big-time.

In the end, the Lake Oswego football team shut out West Linn for the final 20 minutes of the game and the Laker “O” scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat West Linn 21-17 at West Linn High School on Friday, Oct. 18.

The quotes, the standings

“It feels amazing,” said Lake Oswego junior quarterback Hudson Kurland, who completed 8 of 19 throws for 100 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed 10 times for 26 yards. “West Linn hasn’t let a single point in from an Oregon team this year and they haven’t gotten beaten (at home) since 2021 so we were motivated.”

“It’s a great win for us. We are so happy right now. Words can’t explain it,” said Laker junior running back LaMarcus “Bam” Bell, who carried 24 times for 198 yards and one TD. “Big win, crazy win — we are dumbfounded.”

“It feels really good,” said LO senior lineman Lusiano Lopez, who helped the Laker “D” limit West Linn to 306 yards in total offense. “The team bonding is insane. I just love this team so much.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just another regular season game and you’ve got to go and get ready for Oregon City next week,” said Laker senior receiver/defensive back Liam Davis, who picked off a West Linn pass to end the Lions’ final possession of the game. “But this one means a little bit more in the heart.”

With the win, the Lakers’ seventh straight, Lake Oswego — third in the latest Class 6A coaches poll, first in the OSAA power rankings — improved to 3-0 in Three Rivers League play and 7-0 overall. Next up, the Lakers host Oregon City (0-3 in TRL play, 1-6 overall) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

West Linn, meanwhile — ranked first in the latest coach’s poll and third in the OSAA power rankings — lost for the first time, saw its six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-1 in TRL play and 6-1 overall. Next up, the Lions play Tualatin (1-2 in TRL play, 5-2 overall) at Tualatin High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

“It definitely hurts. It was a winnable game,” said West Linn senior wide receiver/defensive back Danny Wideman, who made six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. “We’ll remember this game for sure. We’ll remember it for a while. It happens and we’ll be ready next week.”

“It was definitely a wake-up call,” added Lion senior lineman Brett Ronson, who helped West Linn limit Lake Oswego to 334 yards in total offense. “We’re just going to bring it to practice this week with full intensity on both sides of the ball and just work.”

The plays

While Lake Oswego ended up in the “W” column, West Linn held the upper hand for a very, very long time.

The Lions snuffed the Lakers’ first drive, then drove 85 yards before settling for a 31-yard field goal from Zander Morris for a 3-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.

The West Linn “D” – led by junior James Johnstone’s tackle for loss – forced a three-and-out, and from there, the Lions marched 69 yards to score again for a 10-0 lead. Senior quarterback Baird Gilroy (he went 14 of 32 passing for 195 yards with two TDs and three interceptions) hit 2 of 3 throws for 46 yards, including a 13-yard slant to Wideman with 8:47 remaining in the first half.

The Lakers’ next series – including a 47-yard burst up the left sideline by Bell – did not result in a score, but LO did get on the scoreboard soon thereafter. Indeed, with West Linn facing a third-and-15 from its own 15, Gilroy threw into the left flat, only to see his pass intercepted by Gasperson at the 30 and returned for a TD and a 10-7 deficit with 6:37 left in the half.

After a pair of stops at the start of the third quarter, the Lions drove 65 yards in just four plays to extend their lead to 17-7, with Gilroy hitting Wideman in the left corner of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

There was more bad news ahead for the Lakers, too, with Gasperson missing a 29-yard field goal on the ensuing possession. But it didn’t matter, thanks in great part to Gasperson, who picked off Gilroy for the second time on the Lions’ next series.

Lake Oswego couldn’t capitalize on its next series, but the LO defense forced a West Linn punt after one first down and the Lakers took over at the Lions’ 48.

From there, LO needed just one play to score, with Kurland scrambling to his right, then throwing long to senior Jake Drakalovich for a 48-yard TD that cut the West Linn lead to 17-14 with 11:34 left to play.

The Laker defense did its part next, stopping the Lions after one first down – a series highlighted by Lopez’s nine-yard sack of Gilroy – and forcing a punt with 8:49 to play.

Starting from their own 10-yard line, the Lakers raced 90 yards in just seven plays to win the game, with Bell picking up 72 yards on five runs and one catch, capping the drive with a 10-yard toss around right end to take a 21-17 lead with 5:41 left in the contest.

The Lions tried to answer and drove 32 yards to the Lake Oswego 41-yard line, but there, facing a third-and-six situation, Davis picked off Gilroy’s throw to senior Kevin Benson to essentially end the game with 3:15 left on the clock.

“Props to the defense — the defense balled the whole game,” Kurland said. “The offense was slow in the first half, but we picked it up in the second half.”

“All week, we’ve been preparing for this,” said LO junior DB and kick returner Jalen Bauman. “I’m proud of that ‘O’ line. That (offensive) line put it together at the end and got us out of there and got us the win and I’m so proud of the guys.”

“There’s no quit in this group and there never will be,” Davis said. “It doesn’t matter how hard they shove our backs up against the wall, we are never going to quit. We’re never going to take our foot off the gas. We’re just going to keep going until the clock says zero.”

For their part, the Lions promised to use their Friday loss as fuel for the rest of the 2024 season.

“We’re just going to bring it to practice this week with full intensity on both sides of the ball and just work,” Ronson said. “This is a learning point and we’re going to hang our hats on it and … hopefully we’ll see them again.”

“I’m okay with taking this loss, but practice has to be focused,” Wideman added.