West Linn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on clinical work and leadership. If you’re in mental health, psychiatry, or veterinary medicine, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Monte Nido

Monte Nido Location: West Linn, OR (remote with 75% travel , mainly CA/OR/NY)

(remote with , mainly CA/OR/NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000

You’ll float between Monte Nido eating disorder programs, stepping in where clinical coverage is needed most. Travel expenses are fully covered, and they’ll reimburse and support extra state licenses, plus offer full benefits and strong professional development.

Employer: VCA West Linn Animal Hospital

Location: West Linn, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable, based on experience (plus potential variable pay)

Lead an AAHA-accredited small animal practice (dogs and cats) while still seeing cases. You get a set weekly schedule for work–life balance, strong support from VCA’s operations and CE programs, and a full benefits package including health, 401(k) with match, and pet discounts.

Employer: Monte Nido Clementine West Linn

Location: West Linn, OR

Type: Contract , 8–10 hours/week , flexible schedule

, , flexible schedule Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want a side role alongside a full-time job. You’ll provide psychiatric assessment, medication management, and treatment planning for youth with eating disorders in a small, multidisciplinary program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.