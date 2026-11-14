West Linn’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Starbucks kiosk)

Safeway (Starbucks kiosk) Location: West Linn, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages paid weekly, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health, dental, 401(k) and PTO for eligible staff

Make drinks, chat with customers, and keep the Starbucks area running smoothly inside Safeway. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, early mornings or evenings, and want a job with solid training and room to grow.

Employer: Happy Hollow Pizzeria

Location: West Linn, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.80/hour + tips (not listed, but typical for servers) – base pay given

+ tips (not listed, but typical for servers) – base pay given Schedule: Shifts from 10:30am–4/5pm and 4/5pm–10/11pm

Shifts from and Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Classic serving role in a local pizzeria, focused on friendly table service and upselling food and drinks. Great if you like talking with guests, working with a small team, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Market of Choice

Location: West Linn, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour to start, with growth up to $24.50/hour

to start, with growth up to Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, growth opportunities

Hands-on baking with quality ingredients, from breads to pastries, in a busy grocery bakery. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of scratch baking experience, are 18+ with open availability, and want a long-term food career with benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.