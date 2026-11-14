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🍽️ West Linn Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
West Linn’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Starbucks Barista – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Starbucks kiosk)
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages paid weekly, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health, dental, 401(k) and PTO for eligible staff
Make drinks, chat with customers, and keep the Starbucks area running smoothly inside Safeway. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, early mornings or evenings, and want a job with solid training and room to grow.
Server – Happy Hollow Pizzeria
- Employer: Happy Hollow Pizzeria
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.80/hour + tips (not listed, but typical for servers) – base pay given
- Schedule: Shifts from 10:30am–4/5pm and 4/5pm–10/11pm
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Classic serving role in a local pizzeria, focused on friendly table service and upselling food and drinks. Great if you like talking with guests, working with a small team, and want flexible hours.
Scratch Baker – Market of Choice
- Employer: Market of Choice
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour to start, with growth up to $24.50/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, growth opportunities
Hands-on baking with quality ingredients, from breads to pastries, in a busy grocery bakery. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of scratch baking experience, are 18+ with open availability, and want a long-term food career with benefits.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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